Financial Analysis: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) versus AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Rithm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Rithm Capital pays out 178.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital 9.52% 12.41% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AGNC Investment and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AGNC Investment and Rithm Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Rithm Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rithm Capital has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Rithm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Rithm Capital $2.45 billion 1.79 $954.52 million $0.56 16.24

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

