Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) COO Sells $518,292.90 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 48,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $518,292.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,504,417.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 75,534 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $794,617.68.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59.
- On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60.
Snap Price Performance
NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
