Head-To-Head Contrast: Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) & Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) and Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Employers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Employers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lancashire and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A Employers 9.67% 9.26% 2.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 1 1 0 2.00 Employers 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lancashire and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lancashire currently has a consensus target price of $698.33, indicating a potential upside of 8,864.48%. Employers has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Lancashire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Employers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancashire and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.58 Employers $768.00 million 1.29 $48.40 million $2.72 13.50

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Employers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Employers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Employers beats Lancashire on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands. The company markets its products through local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

