Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 3,216 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $3,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

