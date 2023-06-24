Financial Survey: First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) versus Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

15.6% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akumin $749.63 million 0.03 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.13

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Akumin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

