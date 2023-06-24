Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) & ENI (NYSE:E) Head to Head Review

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 9.82% 23.35% 8.12% Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENI and Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 6 6 0 2.50 Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ENI presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 39.45%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil.

1.4% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $140.59 billion 0.35 $14.63 billion $7.54 3.69 Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil.

Summary

ENI beats Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Refining and Distribution. The company produces liquid hydrocarbons in Western and Eastern Siberia, Timan-Pechora, Ural-Volga, Southern part of European Russia, and the Russian Far East. It is also involved in producing petrochemicals products; base and industrial oils; motor and transmission oils for cars and trucks, buses, agricultural and special equipment, and railway and marine transport; special oils for the aviation industry; hydraulic, gear, turbine, compressor, transformer oils, etc.; coolants, softener oils, paraffins, etc.; and additives to fuels and oils. In addition, the company transports and exports crude oil through pipelines, and railway and mixed transportation; sells petrochemicals and liquefied petroleum gas, which include phenolic chain, aromatics, polymers, olefins, alcohols, oil refinement, fuel material, and other petrochemical products; and provides bunkering and aircraft refueling services, as well as bitumen products. Further, it operates a network of filling stations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company operates as a subsidiary of OJSC Rosneftegaz.

