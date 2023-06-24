Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.47 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $450.40 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

