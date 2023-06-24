Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 45,707 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

