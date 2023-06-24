Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 21,091 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

EWY opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

