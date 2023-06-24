F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

F5 Stock Down 0.3 %

FFIV opened at $144.45 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,920,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.