Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %

PH opened at $370.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $377.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.