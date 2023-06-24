Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Tenable worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,168 shares of company stock worth $1,905,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.