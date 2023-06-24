Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 484 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

IDXX stock opened at $487.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $469.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.