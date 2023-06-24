Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 12,897 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $370.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $377.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

