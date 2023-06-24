Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 19,739 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

