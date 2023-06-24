Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.31 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after buying an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $146.53 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

