Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 79,508 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 477,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,810,000 after purchasing an additional 469,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.