Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 183,216 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,216 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.19% of MP Materials worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,156.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

