Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,917,280 shares of company stock worth $1,618,585,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.