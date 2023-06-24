Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 239.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,230 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in Expedia Group by 237.7% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 32,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Expedia Group by 876.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 508 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Expedia Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,861 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $104.79 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

