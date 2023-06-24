Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.