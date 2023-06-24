Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.02 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

