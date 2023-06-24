Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $18.59 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.