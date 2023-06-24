Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 104,304 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

NYSE:MET opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

