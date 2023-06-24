AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,051 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.14% of AGCO worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in AGCO by 65.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AGCO by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Down 2.9 %

AGCO stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.