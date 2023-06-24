Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

