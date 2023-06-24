Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

