Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,526. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $171.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

