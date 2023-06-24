Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

