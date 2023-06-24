Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $896,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 140,141 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 189,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,160 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

