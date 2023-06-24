Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,964 shares of company stock worth $751,031 and have sold 21,278 shares worth $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

