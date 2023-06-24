Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,260 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,291 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 169,354 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,708 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 82,649 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $39.64 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.