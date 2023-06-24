Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $220.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

