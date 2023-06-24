Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 869,086 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,292,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,643,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.