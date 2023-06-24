Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

NTLA stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

