Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $260,812.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.01. The company has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

