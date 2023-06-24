Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $227,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,664,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,197,019.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blink Charging Stock Down 3.9 %
BLNK stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
