Ralph Bartel Sells 22,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,583,807.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Thursday, June 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $47,350.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.6 %

TZOO stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $140.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.