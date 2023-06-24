Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 90,607 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 54.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $678,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 111.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of K opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.