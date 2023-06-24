Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 89,934 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $76.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $76.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

