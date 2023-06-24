Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

