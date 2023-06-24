Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,014 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 87.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.