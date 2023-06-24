Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,257 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $399.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

