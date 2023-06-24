Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $442.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $443.26.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

