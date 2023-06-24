Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

EXR opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.