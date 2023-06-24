Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,622 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after buying an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WRK stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

