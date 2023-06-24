Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,287 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 2.1 %

ETR opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.54. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.