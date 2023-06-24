Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.18 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,331 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in PG&E by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PG&E by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

