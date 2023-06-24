Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.92 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 369,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ameren by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

