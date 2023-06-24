eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

